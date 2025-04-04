Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,926 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 325,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $819,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 300,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,350,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,722.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 48,011 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $177.00 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $173.87 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

