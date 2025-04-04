Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.12. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $89.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus set a $90.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

