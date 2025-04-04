Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 8,143 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 60,552 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 6.9 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.