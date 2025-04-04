Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the February 28th total of 62,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -1.09. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.
