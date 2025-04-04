Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the February 28th total of 62,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -1.09. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 22NW LP grew its position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. 22NW LP now owns 15,467,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101,010 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals by 494.1% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 2,525,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

