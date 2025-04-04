Analysts Set Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target at $2.31

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.31.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nerdy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nerdy

Insider Buying and Selling at Nerdy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

In other Nerdy news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 58,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $104,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,685,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,050.40. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 75,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,068,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,895.55. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 265,604 shares of company stock valued at $443,076 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nerdy by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nerdy by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Nerdy by 14,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Stock Performance

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. Nerdy has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

About Nerdy

(Get Free Report

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.