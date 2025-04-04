Analysts Set Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target at $2.31

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.31.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nerdy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nerdy by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nerdy by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Nerdy by 14,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NRDY stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. Nerdy has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.95.
Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.
