Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Raised by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1,261.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 71.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.89.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total transaction of $2,499,128.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,249.59. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP opened at $455.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

