Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 873622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amentum in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Amentum Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amentum

In other news, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,658. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,920,783.33. This represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Amentum during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amentum by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

