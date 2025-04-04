Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Trading Down 3.3 %
LON AA4 traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 59 ($0.77). 517,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,874. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a 1-year low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 63.40 ($0.83). The company has a market cap of £178.11 million and a P/E ratio of 6.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 56.19.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile
