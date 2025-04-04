Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Trading Down 3.3 %

LON AA4 traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 59 ($0.77). 517,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,874. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a 1-year low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 63.40 ($0.83). The company has a market cap of £178.11 million and a P/E ratio of 6.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 56.19.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

