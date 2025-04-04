Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Insider Acquires £13,000 in Stock

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report) insider Nichole Stella purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($17,033.54).

Altitude Group Stock Performance

LON ALT opened at GBX 24.20 ($0.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of £17.60 million, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.25. Altitude Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 20.80 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 47.88 ($0.63). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.87.

Altitude Group Company Profile

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

