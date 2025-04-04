Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 135.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,435 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,009 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.26% of Altair Engineering worth $24,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 247 shares of the software’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 285 shares of the software’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the software’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 825 shares of the software’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $111.85 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $113.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.20 and a 200-day moving average of $106.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.94, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Altair Engineering had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $192.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 2,700 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $301,347.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,472.62. This trade represents a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Nelson Dias sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $185,982.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 55,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,167,244.30. This trade represents a 2.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,847 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

