Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Trading 43.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 43.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 143 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 133.89 ($1.75). 25,336,668 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 568% from the average session volume of 3,791,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.23).

Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 126.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave IP’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave IP is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage.

