Almonty Industries Inc. (ASX:AII) Insider Michael Black Purchases 69,339 Shares

Almonty Industries Inc. (ASX:AII – Get Free Report) insider Michael Black acquired 69,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$45,070.35 ($28,525.54).
Almonty Industries Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $525.53 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.47.
About Almonty Industries
