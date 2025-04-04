Almonty Industries Inc. (ASX:AII) Insider Michael Black Purchases 69,339 Shares

Almonty Industries Inc. (ASX:AII – Get Free Report) insider Michael Black acquired 69,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$45,070.35 ($28,525.54).

The company has a market cap of $525.53 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

