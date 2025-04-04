Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives $102.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALSN. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

NYSE ALSN opened at $90.52 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $71.49 and a twelve month high of $122.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.21 and its 200 day moving average is $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.00%.

Allison Transmission declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,938.04. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. This represents a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $2,161,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after buying an additional 46,435 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 97,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

