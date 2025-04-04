Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 14,060 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,093,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,060 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Southern worth $89,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 121,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO stock opened at $92.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day moving average is $87.35. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $67.53 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.47%. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 71.82%.

In other news, CEO James Jeffrey Peoples sold 14,540 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,250,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,296. This trade represents a 52.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $100,811.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,284.90. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,855 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,784 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Southern from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.46.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

