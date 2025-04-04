Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of Duke Energy worth $85,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 115,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Bcwm LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $9,815,000. Finally, United Bank increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 5,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $124.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $92.75 and a 1 year high of $124.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.20%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

