Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,632,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 143,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Williams Companies worth $88,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WMB. Scotiabank increased their price target on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.07.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,229.10. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $5,128,278.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 714,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,907,316.72. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,278 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE WMB opened at $58.98 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average of $54.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.29%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

