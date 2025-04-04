Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.27% of NVR worth $66,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,277,825,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $295,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NVR by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,611,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2,599.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,942,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,356.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,111.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7,423.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8,441.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7,015.00 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

