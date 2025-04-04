Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 81,667 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,627,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,667 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.76% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $68,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RARE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,034,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,167,000 after buying an additional 89,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,296,000 after acquiring an additional 65,623 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,173,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,375,000 after purchasing an additional 653,088 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 123.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 987,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,872,000 after purchasing an additional 545,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $40,463,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.61. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $60.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.29.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.07). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 193.80%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 25,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,158,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,713,682.80. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $128,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,014.08. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,643 shares of company stock worth $5,256,268 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RARE. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.79.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

