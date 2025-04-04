Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,420,248 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 4,042.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,455,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420,248 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.90% of GitLab worth $82,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,089,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in GitLab by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,034,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,160 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,394,000 after purchasing an additional 899,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,142,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,585,000 after purchasing an additional 885,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,921,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,300,000 after purchasing an additional 836,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Down 12.0 %

GTLB stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $74.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on GitLab from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTLB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $5,291,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 152,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $8,001,948.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 493,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,832,616.36. This represents a 23.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,886 shares of company stock worth $17,736,229. 21.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Company Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.