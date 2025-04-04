AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 713615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWF. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Elm3 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,527 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $159,000.

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.