AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 713615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
