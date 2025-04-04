AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,139 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises approximately 0.6% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

AptarGroup Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ATR opened at $148.69 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.96 and a 1 year high of $178.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.