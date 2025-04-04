Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 6.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 841,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 903,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,140,000 after purchasing an additional 42,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $86.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $130.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average is $104.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.33%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.