Aldebaran Capital LLC Sells 47,507 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Aldebaran Capital LLC cut its stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,507 shares during the quarter. Cato comprises approximately 4.0% of Aldebaran Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Aldebaran Capital LLC owned about 5.24% of Cato worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cato during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cato in the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cato by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 204,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cato by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cato by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 294,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cato alerts:

Cato Price Performance

NYSE CATO opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. The Cato Co. has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

About Cato

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.29 million for the quarter. Cato had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.

(Free Report)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.