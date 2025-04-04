Aldebaran Capital LLC Has $435,000 Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Aldebaran Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold accounts for about 0.4% of Aldebaran Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Aldebaran Capital LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 19.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,613 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 80,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,073,717 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $78,637,000 after acquiring an additional 128,203 shares in the last quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH now owns 1,460,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $22,630,000 after acquiring an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 36.5% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 604,199 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $700,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOLD. Citigroup dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $21.35.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the gold and copper producer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

