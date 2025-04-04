Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.43 and traded as low as $43.40. Airbus shares last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 357,528 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on EADSY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Airbus Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $137.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Airbus had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $26.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbus SE will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.3871 dividend. This is a positive change from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Airbus’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

