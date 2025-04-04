Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Brian Chesky Sells 38,459 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $4,632,001.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,731,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,964,141.40. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $4,869,162.60.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.32, for a total transaction of $18,498,523.20.

On Friday, February 14th, Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Brian Chesky sold 190,301 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $26,739,193.51.

On Monday, February 3rd, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $4,994,930.07.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $5,122,620.59.

On Monday, January 6th, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $5,223,773.02.

Airbnb Stock Down 7.2 %

ABNB traded down $8.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,948,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,034. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.16 and its 200-day moving average is $133.65. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $166.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Argus upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

