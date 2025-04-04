Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 320220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Air Canada Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 80.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

