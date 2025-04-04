Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Keith Rabois Sells 16,088 Shares of Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $730,556.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,063,067.12. This represents a 26.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

  • On Monday, March 3rd, Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $1,029,149.36.
  • On Monday, February 3rd, Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $967,090.32.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.86 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. On average, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Affirm from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.76.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

