Afentra (LON:AET) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34.55 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 37.91 ($0.50), with a volume of 2206522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.70 ($0.51).

A number of research firms recently commented on AET. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 96 ($1.26) price target on shares of Afentra in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Afentra in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 28.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 43.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 46.27. The company has a market capitalization of £107.08 million, a P/E ratio of 541.59 and a beta of 0.10.

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

