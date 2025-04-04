AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) CEO Buys $30,750.00 in Stock

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Neville bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $30,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,655.15. The trade was a 2.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Daniel Neville purchased 5,000 shares of AFC Gamma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Daniel Neville acquired 16,250 shares of AFC Gamma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,700.00.

On Friday, March 14th, Daniel Neville bought 30,349 shares of AFC Gamma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $197,875.48.

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 257.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AFC Gamma by 57.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

