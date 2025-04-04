Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Melius cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.61 billion, a PE ratio of 94.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $2,867,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,459,000 after buying an additional 2,889,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,072,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,012 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,866 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

