ADT (NYSE:ADT) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the security and automation business’ stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get ADT alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADT

ADT Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of ADT

Shares of ADT opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. ADT has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ADT by 469.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,190 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 90,852 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $1,654,000. American Trust purchased a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in ADT by 513.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,604,094 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.