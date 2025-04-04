Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adient from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America cut Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Get Adient alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Adient

Adient Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of ADNT opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.25, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.97. Adient has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Adient by 10,316.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 6,924.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 803.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.