ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.75 and last traded at C$6.94, with a volume of 80022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.26.
The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.51. The company has a market cap of C$207.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.18.
ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections including industrial coatings in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.
