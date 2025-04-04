AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,804 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of AdaptHealth worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $76,271,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,350,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,547,000 after buying an additional 624,645 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,266,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after buying an additional 68,212 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,803,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after buying an additional 1,102,173 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,316,000 after acquiring an additional 681,816 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

Shares of AHCO opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AHCO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

AdaptHealth Profile

(Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

