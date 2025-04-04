Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Adagene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exome Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adagene by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 262,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 111,749 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adagene by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 29,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adagene by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 108,702 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. grew its position in Adagene by 1,349.2% in the fourth quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 3,825,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,952 shares during the period. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adagene during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.
Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors.
