Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ (ATNM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE ATNM opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32,784 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

Featured Stories

