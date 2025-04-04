Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$16.73 and last traded at C$16.75, with a volume of 14309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.25.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$297.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Acadian Timber Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.71%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp is a Canada-based supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company’s operating segments include NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. It generates maximum revenue from the NB Timberlands segment. The company’s product includes softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products.

