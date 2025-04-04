abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 191.01 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.56), with a volume of 325825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204 ($2.67).
The stock has a market cap of £291.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 218.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 219.45.
abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 11.35 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. abrdn Asian Income Fund had a net margin of 85.32% and a return on equity of 11.73%.
Targeting the income and growth potential of Asia’s most compelling and sustainable companies.
