Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s 8th Largest Position

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the period. Abercrombie & Fitch comprises approximately 0.9% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.11% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.45. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ANF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

