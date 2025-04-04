AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.340-2.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 11.990-12.190 EPS.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $201.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.30. The firm has a market cap of $356.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,143,466.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,429,199.90. The trade was a 20.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 18,944 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $3,853,399.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,401.36. This represents a 62.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,426,451. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AbbVie stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

