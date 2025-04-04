ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Upgraded by Dnb Nor Markets to Strong-Buy Rating

Dnb Nor Markets upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ABB from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.
ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
