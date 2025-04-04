Aardvark Therapeutics’ (AARD) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AARD. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Aardvark Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Aardvark Therapeutics Trading Down 7.1 %

Aardvark Therapeutics stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. Aardvark Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

In other news, CEO Tien-Li Lee bought 16,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,175 shares in the company, valued at $23,938,800. This represents a 1.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nelson Sun purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,744. This trade represents a 11.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics to activate innate homeostatic pathways for the treatment of metabolic diseases. We target biological pathways associated with alleviating hunger that we believe have the potential to deliver transformative outcomes for patients.

