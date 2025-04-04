8,263 Shares in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,374,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $29.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.12 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.66%. Analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.64%.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In other news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 17,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $430,482.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,432.64. This represents a 16.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 12,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $313,296.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,144.95. This represents a 8.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,087,966. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

