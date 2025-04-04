66,727 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:FLO opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

