66,400 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Bought by Athos Capital Ltd

Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000. Smartsheet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Smartsheet by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 68,070 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 66,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 181,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 137,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 104,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 51,934 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $56.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -941.17, a P/E/G ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMAR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,736,206.05. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Smartsheet

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.