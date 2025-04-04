58,072 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Acquired by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,626,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,652,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,871,000 after purchasing an additional 897,463 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after purchasing an additional 659,635 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 598,330 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,408,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 589,782 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GT. Argus raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

