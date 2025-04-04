4,344 Shares in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Robert Half by 347.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Robert Half by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 20.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 828.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 463,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,249,000 after acquiring an additional 413,664 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.13. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

