416 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Acquired by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 416 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,474,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,138,000 after buying an additional 318,329 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 770,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,214,000 after purchasing an additional 45,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lind Value II ApS increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 648,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,374,000 after purchasing an additional 172,669 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW stock opened at $96.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.95 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William F. Austen acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.12 per share, for a total transaction of $197,828.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,174.96. This trade represents a 31.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $25,769.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,810.78. This trade represents a 10.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARW

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.