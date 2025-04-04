39,111 Shares in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Acquired by Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 908,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after acquiring an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,931,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,317,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $24.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MWA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 17,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $457,552.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,464.53. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Slobodow sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $275,294.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,408.48. This trade represents a 60.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.